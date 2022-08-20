Analysts Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target at $35.40

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,633,000 after acquiring an additional 230,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

