Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $101.33

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

