Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £116.36 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,909 ($35.15) per share, for a total transaction of £116.36 ($140.60).
Anglo American Stock Down 2.2 %
AAL stock opened at GBX 2,842.50 ($34.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.02 billion and a PE ratio of 607.05. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,449.16.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
