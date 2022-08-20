Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £116.36 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,909 ($35.15) per share, for a total transaction of £116.36 ($140.60).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,842.50 ($34.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.02 billion and a PE ratio of 607.05. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,449.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.36) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) price objective on Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($41.60).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

