Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is West Branch Capital LLC’s Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

