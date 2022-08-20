Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.06. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

