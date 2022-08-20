Ares Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 23,579 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 306% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,812 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 83.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

