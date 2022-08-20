Argus Initiates Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Investment analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Carvana has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $363.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,163,258 shares of company stock worth $46,315,624. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

