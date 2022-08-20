Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Arlo Technologies worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 900,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 139,943 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 236,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Insider Activity

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

