Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avid Bioservices worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,104.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

