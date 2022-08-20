Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 260 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,305.13 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,310.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,249.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTM. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

