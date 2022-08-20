Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

