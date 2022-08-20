Barclays Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $186.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of LNG opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $167.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.48.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

