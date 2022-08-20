BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.43.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average is $157.05. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $388.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $327,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 345,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

