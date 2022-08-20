Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 355,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $4,522,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,617,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,421,127.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Shares of OWL opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

