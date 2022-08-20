bluebird bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,392 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 317% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,687 call options.
bluebird bio Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 559.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 186,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
