BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 589,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

