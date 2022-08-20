Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $55.00

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAR Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in AAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in AAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AAR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in AAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

