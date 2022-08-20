Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $31.64

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.