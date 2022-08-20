Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 2,161.67

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,161.67 ($26.12).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

About Associated British Foods

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,612 ($19.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,628.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,686.72. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,596.04.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

