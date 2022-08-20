Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target at $23.50

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

