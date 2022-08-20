Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target at $17.20

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RLJ opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after buying an additional 2,433,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,806,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 690,786 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

