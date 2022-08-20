Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $21.63

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Barclays began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SunPower by 57.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

