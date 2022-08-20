Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Price Target at C$64.33

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YRI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.13 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.57.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

