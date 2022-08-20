Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

TCN stock opened at C$14.73 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

