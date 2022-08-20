BTIG Research Boosts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $130.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. OTR Global lowered Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

