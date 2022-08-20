BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 20% Higher

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) rose 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 167,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 178,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

