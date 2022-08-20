Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

