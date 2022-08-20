Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 2 4 0 2.43 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $76.29, indicating a potential upside of 85.84%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Lekoil.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Lekoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.24 $365.15 million $14.69 2.79 Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 28.78% 42.31% 13.45% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Lekoil on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

