Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $20.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,000.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
