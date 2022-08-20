Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $20.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.