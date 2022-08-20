Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $250.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Casey’s General Stores traded as high as $219.17 and last traded at $219.17, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

