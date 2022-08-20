CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

