CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
