Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $16.88. Certara shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 1,119 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,617,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,617,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,706,893 shares of company stock worth $136,396,900. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Certara Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Certara by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 637.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 263,745 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

