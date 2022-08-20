Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.42. Approximately 11,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,836,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Specifically, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Chewy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

