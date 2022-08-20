CIBC Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$181.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.92.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$161.83 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.09 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$147.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$152.47.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.6999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

