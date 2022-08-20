CIBC Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$2.05 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.85.

TWM stock opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

