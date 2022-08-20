Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.66, but opened at $48.97. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 350,931 shares changing hands.

The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 118,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

