Citigroup Trims SEA (NYSE:SE) Target Price to $129.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SE. HSBC dropped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.25.

NYSE:SE opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60. SEA has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

