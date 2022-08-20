Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 3,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 761,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Specifically, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,321,821.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at $89,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

