Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.03. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

