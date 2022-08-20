Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.97 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

