Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 2.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

