Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 61,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 460,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.