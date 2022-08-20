Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

NYSE INVH opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

