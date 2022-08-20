Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,348 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $35.94 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

