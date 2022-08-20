Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,538 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,234. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.