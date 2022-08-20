Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

OMFS stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75.

