Comparing Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% 0.09% Mace Security International -11.49% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gores Holdings VIII and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Mace Security International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $13.07 million 0.77 $640,000.00 ($0.02) -7.80

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mace Security International beats Gores Holdings VIII on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

