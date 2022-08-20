Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $757,737.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %
Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
