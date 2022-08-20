CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.40

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 1536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,501 shares of company stock worth $5,682,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

