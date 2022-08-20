Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (AKA) and Its Competitors

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -15.77 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.77 billion $827.28 million -2.61

a.k.a. Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.40% 318.49% -7.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for a.k.a. Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 165 1009 3292 45 2.71

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 248.29%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 45.41%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands competitors beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

